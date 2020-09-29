Mobile COVID-19 testing unit making a stop at John E. Horan Apartments

A state-wide initiative has been working to help fill the gap when it comes to testing at-risk populations for COVID-19.

This group has been traveling the state to provide free tests for anyone who may be of concern. Since the beginning of the pandemic, health experts have come to realize that communities most at risk include people of color and those living below the poverty line.

Today, the Community Accessible Testing & Education Unit, also known as CATE, is making a stop in Erie to provide testing for those in need.

The unit is scheduled to be at the John E. Horan Apartments located at 2120 East 10th Street in Erie. They will be setting up shop beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Masks are required and social distancing practices will be in place.

Those who wish to be tested do not need health insurance to get a test. The CATE unit also offers information to help educate the communities they visit about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.