Mobile COVID-19 testing unit stops in Erie

COVID-19 testing continues to be a concern here in Erie County.

A state-wide initiative has been working to help fill the gap in communities where it’s most needed.

The Community Accessible Testing & Education Unit, also known as CATE, has been traveling the state to provide free tests for anyone concerned they may have COVID-19.

The unit is scheduled to be at the John Horan Apartments located at 2120 East 10th Street in Erie. They will be setting up shop there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks are required and social distancing practices will be in place. Those who wish to be tested do not need health insurance to get a test.

The CATE Unit also offers information to help educate the communities they visit about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.