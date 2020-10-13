Molly Brannigan’s welcomes guests back inside facility

After seven months, Erie’s Irish Pub has opened their doors once again.

On October 13th, Molly Brannigan’s welcomed guests back inside.

The Red Letter Hospitality restaurant was unable to open due to the state COVID-19 restrictions on indoor capacity.

However, they are picking up where they left off as they still have their Saint Patrick’s Day decorations up.

“I don’t know when we’ll ever go back to normal with social distancing. Luckily the pub is almost built for social distant tables. We have about 80 seats in here which is at our 50% capacity,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

All COVID-19 safety guidelines have been implemented at Molly Brannigan’s as well.