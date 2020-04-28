More funding available for small businesses due to the Paycheck Protection Program

Applications are now being accepted for the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program by the U.S. Small Business Association.

It’s a scary time for everyone, but one group that is speaking out is small business owners.

Small business owners are saying they don’t know how they can afford to continue to move forward into the unknown time.

“How are we going to survive? How are we going to restart? The machine is not going to start at where it was,” said Bertrand Artigues, Owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar and Restaurant.

More funds are becoming available for some small business owners scrambling to keep their business going. If anything is like it was the first time around, these funds are expected to go quickly.

“We found out about the PPP, so by the time we put the first application out there they ran out of money. Now this week it starts a new round of money available so time to talk to banks and other places to see if we can get it,” said

An additional $250 billion was allocated for the paycheck protection program to help small businesses.

As owners are hard at work applying, they are encouraged to go online if they have any questions, but if that doesn’t work then they are encouraged to contact their state representative.

“I spent last week trying to clarify a number of things with the people I am working with. It is an involved process, but don’t give up. Keep hammering away on it. Reapply, redo whatever they ask you to do and make sure you have clarity in everything you do and print out everything you file,” said Representative Pat Harkins, (D) 1st Legislative District.

Even though this funding can help significantly, some fear what could happen if the governor’s plan to reopen the commonwealth is delayed.

“At the time of the application you have eight weeks to use 75% of the grant, well we would if we aren’t open in eight weeks then we have to it’s a loan and we have to repay,” said Artigues.

Harkins explained that due to the high demand for this funding, it is only expected to last about four to six days. The pandemic is expected to last much longer.