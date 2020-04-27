More than $13 million in funding awarded to 160 companies across the commonwealth

More than $13 million in funding is being distributed to 160 companies across the commonwealth.

This is all stems from the second round of the COVID-19 working Capital Access Program.

According to the state, businesses awarded the funds fall under categories including restaurants, wellness centers, wineries, breweries, consulting firms, salons and spas.

Of the businesses granted the funds, three were in Erie County, 16 were in Crawford County and one was in Warren.

“We were terrified we weren’t going to get it because we just came from our first year of business and off of slow season. We had no idea and then funding ran out in like a week, so we didn’t hear anything and we were very grateful when we were told we did get approved, and it is better than nothing,” said Kristin Smithers, Owner of Sunny Shores Tanning and Treasures.

