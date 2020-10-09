More than $24 million in CARES funding is being distributed throughout Erie County.

According to the county, 181 small businesses were granted a total of more than $5.7 million dollars.

$4.2 million of the CARES funding was issued to the Erie County CARES Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program.

But for the nonprofits, this isn’t their last chance to get money for assistance. The county says they are having a second round of applications they’ll be accepting at the end of the month.

“This CARES money gives help and hope to the people here in Erie County. All of this money cannot fix what has been done over the last few months. We can’t undo 2020, we can’t undo covid, but at least we can offer a branch of hope for some of these businesses to hold on too, to keep working and waiting,” said Kim Clear, Erie County Councilwoman.

Local PPE programs also receive help through this funding.