Mother and daughter reunited during green phase after months apart

One area family was finally able to reunite now that Erie County has entered into the green phase.

Shelly Sheridan did not see her intellectually disabled child Ashley since March 15th which is about 102 days.

When Sheridan first spoke with us, she feared that her daughter felt as if though the family had abandoned her.

The family was unable to see Ashley unless it was through a daily facetime chat.

This was an adjustment for the family since prior to this pandemic Ashley would come home every Sunday.

On June 26th however, the family was all smiles as they made a patio visit to Ashley.

Sheridan brought Ashley some of her favorite items including pop, chips and a coloring book.

“It is a little bit of a relief. You see her every night on facetime, but it’s not the same. Physically seeing her is well worth it,” said Shelly Sheridan, Harborcreek Resident.

Ashley is currently staying at the Erie Homes for Children and Adults.

Families are now allowed to visit residents at the Erie Homes for Children and Adults for an hour on the patio.

Sheridan said that she now plans on visiting Ashley a couple of times a week.