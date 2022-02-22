Emotions ran high during the Millcreek Township School District meeting held on February 22nd.

During this meeting parents and students had the opportunity to address the district’s mask mandate.

This was not your normal school board meeting however.

The idea of the meeting was to hear the opinions from parents. To say the least, the meeting turned into a stressful night.

It was a heated meeting on February 22nd as parents spoke to school board members demanding they drop the mask mandate.

“I don’t agree with masking. I didn’t agree with the mitigation strategies. So my daughter has been doing okay with it, but she feels frustrated about it,” said Rebecca Ladow, Millcreek Parent.

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts said that masking should be based on case numbers within each individual school. A determination that would be made weekly.

At times this meeting became heated and tensions rose.

One woman left the room in tears as parents and board members expressed conflicting opinions.

Aside from the one parent who spoke over Zoom and wanted to keep the mask requirements due to the fact that her child is immunocompromised, the majority of parents at the meeting wanted the masking to end.

After listening to recommendations from Dr. Roberts, parents said that they hope he will take into consideration what he said during the meeting and drop the mask mandate.

“I did get a chance to review the plan. It looks okay. It is not what we would want, but I hope that the input that was given tonight from parents or community members is given a lot of thought,” said Ladow.

We attempted to interview a student and board members at the meeting, but the district’s communication director did not allow it.

The superintendent is pleased with the outcome of this meeting.

“I’m truly inspired. This is one of those days where I’m feeling very celebratory,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of Millcreek School District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The final decision will be made on February 28th.