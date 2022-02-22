It’s the decision for many school districts, whether to keep or drop mask requirements in schools.

Millcreek Township is one of those school districts.

Julia Hazel was live from the special board meeting with more.

It’s a decision that’s been hard for the board and superintendent to make, but they say they wanted to hear from the public and board members first.

According to Superintendent Ian Roberts, tonight’s meeting is to review the recommendations he proposed from last week, and to hear what the parents, board members and students have to say.

Per his recommendations, the school will continue with CDC guidelines for masking, but depending on how many students are covid positive in each school, masking could be optional or required.

At the meeting, board members will talk about each recommendation in depth and voice their opinions on whether they want to keep or drop masking.

However, Superintendent Roberts says the vote to enforce the recommendations or to end masking will be at the next meeting on Feb 28.

“The reason for tonight’s study session is to make sure we’re enlisting the voices of those individuals and whatever input they provide to us will certainly be considered in terms of the revisions to the health and safety plan. As superintendent my recommendations to the board…….” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent, Millcreek Township School District.

Whatever is decided at the Feb 28 meeting will be enforced starting March 1.