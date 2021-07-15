Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System to receive nearly $800k to support COVID-19 response efforts

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded $17,383,874 in American Rescue Plan funding to six HRSA Health Center Program look-alikes (LALs) in Pennsylvania.

Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System, Inc. will receive $793,625 to support COVID-19 response efforts.

LALs are community-based health care providers that provide health care services to underserved communities and vulnerable populations, but do not receive HRSA Health Center Program funding.

“The Biden Administration remains committed to ensuring our country’s most vulnerable communities get the resources they need and can access the quality health care they deserve,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Health Center Program look-alikes are key players in the Administration’s efforts to address health inequities and support those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

More than 89 percent of LAL patients live at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (a family of four making $26,500 or less per year), and more than 63 percent are racial or ethnic minorities.

According to HHS, the funding will allow LALs to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, strengthen vaccination efforts, and enhance health care services and infrastructure in communities across the country.

“HRSA remains committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “These awards provide much-needed support to address ever-evolving COVID-19 circumstances and community needs. They build on existing efforts – across the federal government and the nation – to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment.”

For a list of FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Center Program Look-Alikes award recipients, visit: http://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/arp-funding-look-alikes/awards.

For more information about Health Center Program look-alikes, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/programopportunities/lookalike/index.html.

To find a health center near you, visit https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/.

