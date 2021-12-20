Multiple Erie Otters players still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month

The 13 hockey players on the Erie Otters that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month are still in quarantine.

The two games over this past weekend were postponed due to the players testing positive for COVID.

According to the team’s media relations manager, since the players tested positive on December 11th, the rest of the players on the team have been tested and are negative for COVID.

As for the 13 players that did test positive for COVID, they will be tested again before Christmas.

“Testing is something we do so regularly. It’s a weekly at worst a bi-weekly at best kind of thing, and we were able to catch it quickly early, quarantine everybody early, and since the initial 13 there have been no further positive cases,” said Shawn Bednard, Media Relations Manager for Erie Otters.

The Otters are hoping all players will be good to go for their game on December 30th.