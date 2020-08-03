Myrtle Beach sees tourism impact from upcoming hurricane and COVID-19 pandemic

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Carolinas tonight.
A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of North and South Carolina.
The hurricane will be bringing hazardous strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding.
Tourism in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has been hit hard not only by the upcoming storm but also by the pandemic.
Public relations and communications manager for Visit Myrtle Beach said that the storm and the pandemic have made it challenging for businesses and that tourism is a major source of income for the area.
“The grand strand area is funded by tourism. Our friends, our families own businesses in the hospitality industry so it’s heartbreaking to see them suffer so we do feel like it’s really important to get the tourism economy back up and running, but we want everyone to be safe doing it,” said Julie Ellis, Public Relations and Communications Manager for Visit Myrtle Beach.
Ellis added that the number of COVID-19 cases are going down in the Carolina area including Myrtle Beach. Once the storm passes, tourism can resume with visitors taking safety precautions.