NASA scientists have joined the fight against COVID-19 by designing a new kind of ventilator.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California came up with the innovative design in just 37 days.

It was created to free up traditional hospital ventilators which have been in short supply.

NASA is now hoping for fast-track approval of the ventilator in the coming days so it can be used to help COVID-19 patients.