Nearly five billion dollars in COVID relief funding will help Erie County School Districts

Nearly five billion dollars in federal funding will help students across the commonwealth return to the classroom.

Here is more on how this COVID relief funding will impact students and families in Erie County school districts.

School administrators said that this money is much needed. Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools said that the district will receive roughly sixty million dollars.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for us to get this type of funding. We’re very excited about it,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools.

Superintendent Brian Polito is talking about COVID relief funding. Pennsylvania is expected to receive 4.9 billion dollars to assist Pre-K thru 12 schools.

Erie’s public schools will receive sixty million dollars.

“We’re doing a lot of research right now. We want to make sure that whatever we do with those funds is impactful and really does make a difference here in the community,” said Polito.

Superintendent Polito said that surveys have been sent out to the families of Erie’s public schools about what educational environments they feel their students need.

School staff members are also being surveyed to help determine what will benefit the district.

The CEO of one local charter school said that this funding will help both students and families in this community get back on track.

“That’s going to alleviate a lot of pressure that’s been on our families. Even though parents are the first educators of their kids, they’ve really had to step up during this pandemic,” said Aubrey Favors, CEO of Erie Rise Academy.

Erie Rise Academy will receive roughly two million dollars in federal COVID relief. The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Favors said that the charter school will use the funds to improve instruction.

Now school districts must use these funds by September 24th.

For a full list of how these funds will be allocated across Erie County, click here.