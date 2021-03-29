Nearly five billion dollars in federal funding will help Pennsylvania students return to the classroom.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is expected to receive that money to help Pre-K thru 12 schools return students to classroom learning and expand opportunity for students who need it most.

Here in Erie County, local school districts will reap more than 115 million dollars. Crawford and Warren County schools will also get a share.

The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.