New CDC recommendations have Crawford County residents in COVID crosshairs

The new CDC recommendations may have Crawford County in the COVID crosshairs.

Crawford County is in dark red on the new CDC map, indicating high transmission rates. It’s one of just four counties in the entire Northeastern United States.

The new recommendation was announced by the CDC and says that fully vaccinated individuals should wear facemasks indoors if they are in a high or substantial transmission area.

The reason for this is because it is a concern in Crawford County and it is the only one in our area that is in the red.

To wear a mask, or not to wear a mask, for that is the question for workers and business owners, especially in Crawford County since it is now considered a high transmission area by the CDC map.

However, for this owner of a tuxedo shop, she wants to do what she can to keep people in her community protected.

“I’m cautious. I saw that we are a big red dot in Pennsylvania, which doesn’t make me very happy. I’m fully vaccinated, but I know there is plenty in our county that are not,” said Laurie Freysinger, Owner of Harmony Formals.

People in the service industry say that it is worth wearing a face mask again to keep everyone safe.

“I am feeling fairly strong that I will put that sign back on my door. I have masks here available for people,” said Freysinger.

“Personally I would absolutely wear a face mask again and I think it’s a good idea. I think it kept everybody safe the first time around and I think it is probably the only way we know how to keep everyone safe,” said Becca Smith, Server at Julian’s.

Even though Becca Smith believes masks are a safe option, the transition could be hard for customers.

“Last year was known as the COVID summer and this year is like ‘Now we get to hug each other again. So it’s definitely going to be pretty hard, but if we are in high risk here it might be a good idea to go ahead and mask back up,” said Smith.

As it stands now it is a recommendation from the CDC. There is no mandate as of right now on wearing face masks indoors.

The Crawford County Commissioner said that there is still no determination at this time about the face masks.

To see if you are in a high transmission area, click here.

