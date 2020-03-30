New COVID-19 unit opening at LECOM

A new unit is opening up at a LECOM facility in order to help with potential COVID-19 patients.

LECOM Institute for Successful Aging is behind this creation. The facility is located in a wing at the LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The patients that will be accepted inside are those already affiliated with LECOM.

Within the new admissions unit there are currently 10 rooms which can fit up to 14 patients.

When someone gets checked in, they will go through a private entrance with a thermo-imaging camera to get their temperature.

“In a face of a crisis we are able to come up with creative ways to make things happen. This is an example for skilled nursing facilities, very difficult to retrofit anything. So, we wanted to sort of demonstrate this to the community and other skilled nursing facilities across the county that it is possible,” said Dr. James Lin, president, LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

Lin went on to explain the facility was put up in seven days and cost around $30,000.