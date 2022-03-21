A COVID-19 variant called BA.2 could soon lead to a spike in cases.

However, one medical expert said those who are vaccinated or have contracted omicron before may be protected.

According to local Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny, many people in Hong Kong have died from the BA.2 variant.

Dr. Nadworny said it’s primarily elderly people who are dying after contracting this variant, as well as those who are unvaccinated.

Dr. Nadworny also said that according to research in Denmark, people who have had the original omicron strain are less likely to get this new strain.

He said that people who have had their COVID-19 boosters or have been infected recently are better protected from this strain.

“It is possible that we will have a surge, a smaller surge given how many people had omicron in late December and early January, and it will also depend on how fast the weather warms up. If the weather warms up faster since more people are outdoors, it will be less,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Physician.

Dr. Nadworny said there could be a small surge of omicron if unvaccinated people are gathering indoors without masks.