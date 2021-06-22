New COVID variant makes way to Pennsylvania but not detected in Erie County

Even with COVID-19 vaccines widely available and COVID-19 restrictions relaxing, a new varient of the virus has raised new worries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, this new Delta variant is being classified as a “variant of concern.”

The new Delta variant was first discovered in India. The variant has been detected in Pennsylvania, but the director of community health services at the County Health Department said that the state has not told the department the variant has made its way to Erie County.

“The concern with the Delta variant is that it is spread even more easily than the UK variant, spreads more easily than the unaltered COVID virus,” said Charlotte Berringer, Director of Community Health Servicers for the Erie County Health Department.

Berringer said that the COVID-19 virus is changing and it is expected to do so as viruses change over time forming these variants.

