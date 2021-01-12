New federal recommendations could speed up the COVID vaccine roll out for millions of Americans.

Pennsylvania is now reviewing that plan.

The state’s secretary of health revealed today that the Centers for Disease Control now want people 65 years and older to be included in the next phase of vaccinations.

This would drop the eligible age from 75 years old.

Dr. Rachel Levine said that Pennsylvania will study the new plan and follow federal guidance.

Officials from operation warp speed are now asking the states to open up vaccination to everyone 65 and up and to younger people with chronic conditions.