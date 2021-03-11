New guidelines released for summer events in Erie County

New guidance is being released for summer events in Erie County.

The Erie County Department of Health has announced a COVID-19 check list.

Applicants will be able to review the maximum occupancy for indoor and outdoor events, and ask how capacity will be enforced.

The checklist will also ask about traveling vendors, cleaning, as well as, food and alcohol service.

Current restrictions include 15% for indoors and 20% for outdoor events.

“Once the checklist is returned, it will be reviewed by members of our covid response team. We have developed a rubric for the events,” said Breanna Adams, Director of Environmental Services.

To learn more about hosting an event with COVID-19 guidelines you can click here.