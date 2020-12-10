New loan program available in Erie to small businesses facing COVID-19 hardships

Small businesses are continuing to face hardships due to COVID-19. A loan program is now available in Erie to help those in need.

Here is a look at how it will look. It’s called KIVA.

The purpose is to help entrepreneurs in the city make their dreams come true defying the odds, especially during these trying times.

A funding program is set to help grow the Erie small business community. This comes after the number of small businesses start-ups decreased by nearly 27% this year.

“This entire ecosystem is going to lift the entrepreneurs and give them an opportunity to succeed because they have been horribly events these last few months and many of them are struggling to survive and it’s our hope that these businesses will find support in the community,” said Anna Lufkin, Partnership Manager of KIVA U.S.

KIVA which is known as the bank of the people, works to solve the credit exclusion problem facing women, immigrant and minority owned start-ups by opening up opportunities for financing.

This program works as a crowd funded model.

“It’s not about your credit score, it’s not about your capital already, it’s not about any kind of business audits and things. What we are really for is a good story from the start up or entrepreneur and how this loan is going to impact them and what kind of good this loan can do,” said Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer for the City of Erie.

Approved applications will then move the private fundraising portion of the process.

The entrepreneur will have 15 days to solicit lending capital from their network. The next step is public purchase of loan funding.

The City of Erie has teamed up with PNC Bank to get this process started.

“The bank gave us $20,000 and $5,000 of which will go to our annual KIVA fees to be a platform here in Erie and $1,500 of that will go to our manage loan fund,” said Hoffman.

The city said they are continuing to work on building the fund to get it up to $50,000 to allow for loan matching.

The application is now open to anyone.