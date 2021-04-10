New mobile testing unit to bring free, rapid COVID-19 testing to Erie County residents

The Erie County Department of Health and the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging have launched a mobile testing unit to bring free, rapid COVID-19 tests to Erie County residents.

No appointment is necessary and testing is open to those with or without symptoms. Results will be available onsite within 15 minutes, and follow-up education and instructions will be provided.

Two events are currently scheduled:

Monday, April 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Lincoln Community Center Public Library, 1255 Manchester Road

Thursday, April 15, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Wattsburg Area School District, 10770 Wattsburg Road

“Providing free testing in different areas of the community will potentially lower the risk for outbreaks and decrease the prevalence of community spread,” said Erin Mrenak, director of public health strategy and policy at the Erie County Department of Health. “This service is intended for areas that have had less access to testing or areas with a need for evening hours.”

The Health Department is seeking new locations for host sites. Requirements include a large parking lot and availability to the community on Mondays, Thursdays and/or Saturdays. If your establishment is available as a possible testing site you can contact Amy Machinski at amachinski@eriecountpa.gov or 814-451-7813.