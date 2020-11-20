New Pennsylvania state travel restrictions now in effect

The new Pennsylvania state travel restrictions are now in effect.

As of today, anyone who travels to Pennsylvania from another state will be required to either have a negative test result 72 hours prior to entering or self-quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers are asked to follow the order on what Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is calling “an honor system.”

“I think what we’re all asking in all of our states is asking people not to travel. We really want people to stay at home and stay within their household, and not to travel,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Health Secretary.