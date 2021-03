A new program will provide assistance to renters and landlords in Erie County.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will start on Monday, March 29th.

Funding can pay for up to a total of 12 months rent and utilities. Rental debt can be paid from March 13th, 2020.

However, no rental or utility debt before March 13th, 2020 will be covered.

Applications will be available online and in person beginning Monday March 29th.