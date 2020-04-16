New state mandate will require people to wear face masks while in essential businesses

Many people have strong opinions over a new state mandate that would require them to wear face masks while in essential businesses.

Some people we spoke to say this is a good idea, because it’s aimed at keeping us safe. Also, those who don’t wear masks are making matters worse by not protecting those around them.

One man we spoke to says we shouldn’t be forced to wear anything we don’t want.

“You are going to start a mass hysteria and therefore face masks and stuff like that, the toilet paper issue, everybody is going to run out and start grabbing face masks so they can go out to the stores. I think it’s going to cause another issue and it’s unnecessary,” said Matthew Kaschak, Erie resident.

The state mandate signed by Governor Tom Wolf will be enforced Sunday at 8 p.m.