The Sheriff’s Department has implemented new travel restrictions for visitors at the Erie County Courthouse.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, anyone who has traveled to one of the 30 plus hot states will not be permitted inside of the building.

The only neighboring state to make this list is Ohio.

Sheriff John Loomis stated that this is an effort to decrease any chance of a potential spread of the Coronavirus.

“We’re doing our best to keep up with things that are happening throughout the county, state and country. We’re doing our best to keep a safe environment for county employees and visitors of the courthouse,” said john Loomis, Sheriff of Erie County.

Loomis added that there is no end date in sight for these mitigation efforts.