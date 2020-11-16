New vaccine showing promise in the fight against COVID-19

A new vaccine is showing even more promise in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Washington Post, Biotech Firm Moderna has announced their preliminary analysis of their vaccine that they say is nearly 95% effective against the Coronavirus.

The news means that the U.S. could now soon have two different vaccines available for limited basis by the end of the year.

Pfizer announced their findings last week about the vaccine.

A government briefing today announced that with a regulatory green light, the first shots could be given in December.