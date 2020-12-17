NFL considering filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has proposed inviting vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

In a letter to Rob Higgins, the President of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee, Goodell said the league is currently discussing the idea of responsibly inviting workers and asking health officials for guidance.

“We will also use this as an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings,” the commissioner wrote.

WFLA Photo

Goodell recently attended a Buccaneers game in Tampa and reiterated that the Super Bowl will have fans in attendance but, at this point in time, the exact number of fans is still unclear.

“Obviously, the safety of our fans and the community is number one,” Goodell said at the time. “We are going to try to bring as many fans as we can safely do. I am not sure there is a specific number we are confident saying this is what it will be.”

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7.