Nike to give more than $15M to coronavirus relief efforts in Oregon

$7M will go to OHSU directly

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike and its senior management have vowed to donate more than $15 million to coronavirus relief efforts, according to the Portland Business Journal.

The group of donors includes the company’s co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny, Executive Chairman Mark Parker and his wife Kathy and CEO John Donahoe and his wife Eileen.

In a statement released by the company, the group will personally give $10 million. The Oregon Food Bank will receive $1 million, the Oregon Community Foundation Recovery Fund will receive $2 million and Oregon Health & Science University will receive $7 million.

Nike also said it will match employee contributions to coronavirus relief two-to-one.

