Nine new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 104

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday, May 7th that there are nine new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total in the county to 104 cumulative positive cases. There are 2,439 negative cases and 79 people have recovered.

Of the new cases, three are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s and one is a teenager. Three of the new cases live in zone one, two live in zone two, one lives in zone three and three live in zone five.

Crawford County reports 20 positive cases. McKean County reports six positive cases and one death. Warren County reports one positive case. Chautauqua County reports 38 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 169 positive cases and 18 deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from May 7th below: