The Warren County Commissioners have announced in a news release that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warren County or surrounding counties.

According to the news release, “As of this morning, at 10:00 am, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warren County or our surrounding Counties, including Crawford, Chautauqua, McKean, or Erie Counties. This has been confirmed by multiple entities. Please remain calm as the local, state, and federal authorities address the situation. In Warren County, we are prepared for this situation and feel confident. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we get through this time as a community.”

If you have questions, you can contact the COVID-19 hotline at the Warren County Department of Public Safety at 814-563-3598.