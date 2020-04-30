No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County Thursday; total remains at 87

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday, April 30th that there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The total remains at 87 cumulative positive cases. There are 1,892 negative tests reported. 59 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

Crawford County reports 19 positive cases. Warren County reports one positive case. McKean County reports six positive cases. Ashtabula County reports 116 positive cases and 15 deaths. Chautauqua County reports 33 positive cases and three deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from April 30th below: