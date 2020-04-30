1  of  3
Breaking News
No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County Thursday; total remains at 87 Department of Health: 45,763 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 2,292 deaths 30 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County Thursday; total remains at 87

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday, April 30th that there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The total remains at 87 cumulative positive cases. There are 1,892 negative tests reported. 59 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

Crawford County reports 19 positive cases. Warren County reports one positive case. McKean County reports six positive cases. Ashtabula County reports 116 positive cases and 15 deaths. Chautauqua County reports 33 positive cases and three deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from April 30th below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar