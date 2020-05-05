No new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday; total remains at 93

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Tuesday, May 5th that there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County to report.

The total in the county remains at 93 cumulative positive cases. There are 2,290 negatives. 75 people have recovered.

Crawford County reports 19 positive cases. McKean County reports six positive cases. Warren County reports one positive case. Chautauqua County reports 37 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 149 positive cases and 16 deaths.

The state is reporting 50,957 positive cases with 3,012 deaths.

