Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health continues to provide updates on COVID-19 case and vaccination data and recently released the numbers for July 2023.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, Erie County had 63 cases reported, averaging two new cases reported per day, between June 26 and July 30. This number only includes reported cases and does not account for unreported cases.

No deaths were reported, keeping the 2023 death count at 33.

As for vaccination, 68 vaccine and booster doses were administered along with 150 bivalent booster doses, bringing the total number of persons vaccinated to 187,077. A full breakdown can be viewed below:

Number of persons Of total population Partially vaccinated 23,667 8.7% Fully vaccinated 163,410 60.6% Received first booster 84,202 31.2% Received second booster 20,516 7.6% Received bivalent booster 47,309 18.6% Case and Data for June 26 to July 30.

The DOH is encouraging residents to use all available tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the most important being staying up to date on vaccinations boosters.

Vaccines and boosters help the body prevent severe illness and lessen the likelihood of needing hospitalization when infected, and boosters extend the vaccine’s effectiveness while helping protect against variants.

Residents are still recommended to get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or show any symptoms whether fully, partially or not vaccinated.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include sore throat, coughing, upper respiratory congestion, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed.

The DOH continues to work with county schools providing relevant guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Schools have the choice to set their own COVID-19 guidelines for students and staff.

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Vaccinated

For a list of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Get Tested

For a list of local sites offering free testing, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information

For more information on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Erie County as well as vaccine demographic, check out the Erie County website.