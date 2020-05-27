North East cancels Cherry Fest and Wine Fest due to COVID-19

Events being held in North East are now being canceled due to the pandemic.

One of those events is the 75th annual Cherry Festival which was scheduled for July 14th through the 18th.

Event organizers explained that the festival has been North East Fire Department’s largest fundraiser over the last 74 years.

WineFest, which also brings out about 75% of the North East Chamber of Commerce income, will also no longer be happening this September.

“We want people to take what they normally have spent and spend it locally. The money you would have spent on the rides at the Cherry Festival, donate to the Fire Department. If you would’ve bought a case of wine from the wineries, still buy that case of wine. Visit the vendors that would have been at the festival. Pump all that money back in the economy that you would have normally spent,” said Holly Ferruggia, Executive Director at the North East Chamber of Commerce.

The North East Fire Department will host a fund drive throughout the month of June.

You can stop by the Crescent or Fuller Hose company any weekend evening from June 1 to the 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. to make a donation and pick up cash drawing tickets. There will be volunteers on hand to meet the residents on their normally scheduled fund drive weeks.