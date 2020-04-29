North East community coming together to celebrate the class of 2020

Many school districts across the country are looking for ways to help their students cope with so many changes to their daily lives.

That is especially true to seniors who have had many of their “rights of passage” cut short.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

The North East community is coming together like never before to help celebrate the class of 2020.

Tomorrow, the North East graduating class of 2020 will be led through town in their caps and gowns, escorted by school buses and police.

Residents in North East can catch the procession of the class of 2020 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30th.