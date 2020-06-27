Nostrovia Brewing Company thrilled to be back open during the green phase

Like many restaurants and bars located in Erie County, the owner of Nostrovia Brewing Company is happy that the green phase has given them the green light to open back up.

Nostrovia Brewing Company has been open during the pandemic for takeout only and on later transitioned to outdoor seating.

During the green phase however, customers are now allowed to enter the restaurant.

The owner said that while he is still able to make money while doing take out, it was very somber.

Now that customers can stop on by, this is seen as a good boost to the morale of the community.

“I think right now it’s been exciting. We will be able to figure out how it plays out with other restaurants that are starting to open up as well, bit I think that the outdoor seating is definitely a big boost for us,” said Jeff Lukasik, Owner of Nostrovia Brewing Company.

The owner said that ten percent of the sale they made during the pandemic will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.