Oil City man attempts and fails to sue grocery store over mask requirement

A man in Oil City attempted and failed to exercise his rights to not wear a mask while entering the grocery store.

36-year-old Josiah Kostek of Venango County took Giant Eagle to court while saying that the store’s requirement that everyone wears a mask violates his rights and goes against the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The judge ruled the plaintiff failed to present any medical evidence to back up his claim that wearing a mask caused him anxiety and difficulty breathing.

On social media, Kostek insisted he’s a free man and he is not wearing a mask and not social distancing.

The judge suggested he’s free to use the store’s curbside service, home delivery or a personal shopper.