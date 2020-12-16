Oliver’s Rooftop announces new in-room dining option amongst COVID-19

Erie-based hospitality group, Scott Enterprises, is announcing plans to offer new dining options at Erie’s newest restaurant and bar, Oliver’s Rooftop, to better serve guests during these challenging times.

Starting on Thursday, December 17, Oliver’s Rooftop will be offering room-service to hotel guests & diners at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Erie’s Beautiful Bayfront.

Interested diners can make a two-and-half-hour reservation for a private hotel suite, which has been modified to include a dining table & space for four to eight guests.

This unique in-suite dining experience will enable guests to enjoy a private dining experience and taste the incredible culinary creations of Chef Rick Pohlman and his culinary team.

There will be a $40 charge for the hotel room reservation, and a minimum food & beverage purchase of $49 per person is required.

Upon arrival to the Hampton Inn & Suites, guests will be given access to their individual hotel room, which will have the necessary table settings and menus.

Guests will then be able to place their food & drink orders from the hotel room. Once prepared, a member of the waitstaff at Oliver’s will bring food orders directly to the hotel room for guests to enjoy in their private setting.

Reservations for in-suite dining with room service will be accepted Tuesday through Saturday, with several seating times available: 4:30PM – 7:00PM, 5:00PM – 7:30PM, 7:30PM – 10:00PM or 8:00PM – 10:30PM. Reservations are required and can be placed through OliversRooftop.com, the OpenTable app or by calling 814-920-9666.

Erie’s Newest Hotel, The Hampton Inn & Suites also offers a Romantic Getaway with a View Package for 2 for as low as $149/night, which includes an overnight stay at the hotel, a $50 dining credit for Oliver’s Rooftop, complimentary breakfast and access to the indoor pool & fitness center.

This package is available for booking at oliversrooftop.com or by phone, 814920-9640.

Oliver’s Rooftop will also begin offering take-out orders for pick-up on Thursday, December 17.

The restaurant will offer gourmet take-out meals Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3:00PM to 9:00PM.

Interested diners can view the takeout menu at OliversRooftop.com, then call 814-920-9666 to place their pick-up order.

For those who are unable to visit Oliver’s at this time, the restaurant is also offering a limited time promotion on its gift cards, which make a perfect holiday gift.

Diners will receive a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 in gift cards purchased on OliversRooftop.com.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for the restaurant industry” explains Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises, which owns & operates Oliver’s Rooftop and the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel. “We believe these are unique and exciting ways to provide couples, families and households with a safe way to enjoy Erie’s newest restaurant, Oliver’s Rooftop.”