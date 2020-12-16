Oliver’s Rooftop to offer private In-Suite Dining at new Hampton Inn

A new restaurant on Erie’s Bayfront has come up with a unique way to bring in customers.

Beginning tomorrow, Oliver’s Rooftop Bar and Grille will offer a private dining experience that will allow customers to enjoy all the great meals Oliver’s has to offer in a safe and socially distanced way.

The Hampton Inn & Suites, located along Erie’s Bayfront, will offer reservations to rooms set up for the dining experience.

The rooms allow for a private group of 4 to 8 people to dine alone.

Beginning Dec. 17, there will be a $40 charge for the hotel room reservation, with a minimum food & beverage purchase of $49 per person required. Click here to learn more about the new In-Suite Dining Experience at Oliver’s Rooftop.

