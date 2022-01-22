Omicron cases on the decline in Erie over the last few weeks

Cases of Omicron have been on a decline since spiking over the last few weeks in Erie.

We spoke with local health professionals on the current status of Omicron in Erie and what can be done to continue the drop in cases.

Health experts with the Erie County Department of Health said that they are not surprised that the numbers are somewhat down, but the current case count is a high number.

Hospitals are continuing to admit patients to the ICU despite the Omicron case count being down.

99% of those in the ICU that are battling diseases with their lives in danger are unvaccinated.

“By the time that the patient comes to the hospital, vaccines are too late. The patient is already infected and our momentum the medications we have available to treat COVID are still limited,” said Dr. Ronald Sevilla, Medical Intensivist and Director at UPMC Hamot.

Health experts in hospitals continue to see hospitalizations for Omicron cases despite the cases declining.