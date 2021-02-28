One church gives their community a helping hand by providing a food pantry drive-thru

One church is giving their community a helping hand by providing a food pantry drive-thru.

Cornerstone Liberty Community Church on Wayne Road in Erie held a food pantry for those in need.

The church first started this in May when they realized people in their neighborhood needed food.

The church provides the food pantry to the area of East 18th Street to 26th Street and from Parade Street to East Avenue.

100 people were expected to show at the drive thru on February 28th to pick up some food.

“We are not just inside these four walls talking at each other. We are providing a need and people need food,” said Dr. Sandra Vactor, Senior Pastor at Cornerstone Liberty Community Church.

The Cornerstone Liberty Community Church will be continuing the pantry drive-thru for the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.