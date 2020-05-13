1  of  2
One new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total 123

Coronavirus
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Wednesday, May 13th that there is one new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 123 cumulative positive cases. There are 2,797 negative tests reported and 100 people have recovered.

The new positive case is in their 40s and lives in zone one.

Crawford County reports 21 positive cases. McKean County reports eight positive cases and one death. Venango County reports seven positive cases. Warren County reports two positive cases. Ashtabula County reports 199 positive cases and 24 deaths. Chautauqua County reports 44 positive cases and four deaths.

