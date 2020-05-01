One new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 88

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Friday, May 1st that there is one new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total in the county to 88 cumulative positive cases. There are 1,892 negative tests reported and 64 people have recovered from COVID-19. Today’s new case lives in zone one.

Crawford County reports 19 positive cases, 689 negatives. McKean County reports six positive cases, 167 negatives. Warren County reports one positive case, 175 negatives. Chautauqua County reports 36 positive cases and three deaths. Ashtabula County reports 126 positive cases and 15 deaths.

Governor Wolf announced today that Erie County will be one of 24 counties to reopen into phase yellow starting May 8th.

Some businesses that will not be allowed to reopen during the yellow phase include gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons, massage therapy, casinos and theaters.

Restaurants and bars are still limited to take-out and delivery only. Gatherings of people are limited to 25 people total.

And all businesses open must adhere to the guidance of social distancing, masking and cleaning.

You can find more information at https://eriecountypa.gov/ and https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/#PhasedReopening.