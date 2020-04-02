One new positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Erie County; total now stands at 17

There is one new positive COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases in Erie County to 17. The latest case being the oldest person in the county to contract the virus. Local collection sites continue to test residents,

This new positive COVID-19 case comes as the county has received more than 500 negative COVID-19 cases. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is pushing for anyone traveling to the county to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“When we are fighting this pandemic, we are fighting a war, a war against a virus.” Dahlkemper said.

Erie County’s newest COVID-19 case is an individual who is in their 80s. This person is currently being hospitalized in Erie County. They did not know they were COVID-19 positive until arriving at the hospital. It’s believed that they contracted the virus while traveling.

“This is most dangerous to our elderly and those who have underlying conditions. I am concerned that an 80-year old has contracted this disease.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper saying there is a concern with snowbirds heading back to Erie County. She is suggesting that family members of snowbirds go shopping for them to limit their social interactions for 14 days while they self-quarantine. Health providers from area hospitals are moving forward with COVID-19 collections.

The Erie VA Medical Center plans to open a collection site within the next two weeks. Both Saint Vincent Hospital and UPMC Hamot are working on a system to test more patients.

“We are working on a process to develop capabilities for outside providers to facilitate testing specimen collection for their patients.” said Emily Shears.

Dahlkemper adding that it is crucial for residents to maintain social distancing, especially at places like Presque Isle.

“The last thing I want to happen would be for the state to come in and say we are shutting down all state parks with the gates locked at Presque Isle.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper also disclosing that Wabtec has implemented the Erie County Health Department’s suggestions. She says that Wabtec management found it “Very Valuable”