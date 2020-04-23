One small business owner has questions about why his business was not granted federal funding

One business owner has questions about the federal SBA Paycheck Protection Program.

Richard Griswold of Fullerton Appliance Center says he was not granted funding after applying for the loan.

Griswold said this funding for small businesses is a crucial line of survival and that he is not sure why he was denied, adding that sales are down more than 40% for his business.

“You see stores, you can envision one out of 10 still being there a year from now, six months from now. It’s going to totally change the complex and complexion of society,” said Richard Griswold, Fullerton Appliance Center.