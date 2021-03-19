One year later: Thursday marked one year since Erie County’s first COVID-19 case

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

It was a grim anniversary Thursday, marking one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Erie County.

Local health care workers are feeling the strain of the pandemic, day after day taking care of patients battling the virus.

Chief of Nursing at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, Sallie Piazza, says many nurses are feeling some relief after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed from the beginning of the pandemic is that COVID-19 patients are not able to see loved ones during what can be a very difficult, possibly even fatal, time.

“The nurses were the very last person and they were the connection to the world that a patient had. So it was very, very stressful and it’s still stressful for those patients that are in the hospital, because we are having visiting hours but not in the covid unit,” said Sallie Piazza, Chief Nursing Officer, AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.