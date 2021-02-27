Opening weekend at the Erie Zoo kicks off

The Erie Zoo held their grand opening for the season this weekend and the staff at the zoo are expecting a lot of people.

The Erie Zoo has dealt with a lot from the pandemic and has regained energy with a great turnout of people for their grand opening.

The zoo is back in action and ready to take on this 2021 season.

“I like the pandas, the red pandas they were really cute, but my favorite animal is the zebra,” said Montana Caldwell, Cambridge Springs Resident.

Even though the Erie Zoo was hit hard during the pandemic, there are still high expectations for this year.

“We lost over a million dollars in revenue that obviously we’ll never recoup. We are hopeful this year. I’m not sure we will get back to what we were in 2019, but we are at least able to open,” said Scott Mitchell, President and CEO of the Erie Zoo.

With the grand opening comes new rules.

“Obviously masks are required and that’s regardless if you have had your vaccine or not socially distancing throughout the park and surfaces. We really don’t want people to touch and some limitations,” said Mitchell.

1500 people are expected to come to the Erie Zoo this weekend and according to Mitchell, one of the favored exhibits is the orangutan exhibit.

Here we see Dasa and her baby Otis who are very excited to see people that attend this weekend.

“Very excited to see anything really. I just love animals,” said Hanna Davis, Guys Mills Resident.

“We are super excited to come to the zoo. It’s been a long Winter so we were very excited to get out today and see our favorite animal friends,” said Allison Evanoff, Erie Resident.

The Erie Zoo is expected to have normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a limited number of people per day.

Continuing with the 2021 season, the zoo has also added ice curling on Saturday February 27th to their Flo Fabrizio Ice Center and will also continue their Easter egg hunt this year.