To help with pandemic aid, more than $400,000 is expected to be approved to help Crawford County Parks and Farms.

The $433,000, approved by Crawford County Commissioners, is part of the $7.6 million the county received in CARES Act grants.

The Crawford County Fair will be getting $150,000.

Crawford County Fair Board President Dean Maynard says even without a fair being held, they still have bills to pay.

Also, Conneaut Lake Park received $150,000, as did the Jamestown and Cochranton fairs.